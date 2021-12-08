AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 9,735 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $244,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $715,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $22,913,304.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,362 shares of company stock worth $39,313,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

