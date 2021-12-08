AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $38,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

WH opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.