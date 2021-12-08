AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.41. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.86.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.