Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.82 and the lowest is $5.69. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $4.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,523. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $171.56 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $94.47 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

