Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.15

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 18001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

