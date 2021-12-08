Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 1.9%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.90 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.68). Approximately 1,118,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,831,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.71).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 160 ($2.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

