Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) vs. SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alarm.com alerts:

91.5% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of SkillSoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alarm.com and SkillSoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 8.21% 14.63% 7.64% SkillSoft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and SkillSoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $618.00 million 6.62 $76.66 million $1.14 71.71 SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alarm.com and SkillSoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 3 3 1 2.71 SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60

Alarm.com currently has a consensus target price of $110.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.58%. SkillSoft has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Alarm.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than SkillSoft.

Volatility and Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkillSoft has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alarm.com beats SkillSoft on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.