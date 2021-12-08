Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Lessened by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163,315 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $117,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,856,108 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.04. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.