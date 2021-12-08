Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,856,108. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.33. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

