Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Albion VCT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Albion VCT stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.15 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.91. Albion VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 71 ($0.94).

Albion VCT Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

