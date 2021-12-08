Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 165.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of ARE opened at $210.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

