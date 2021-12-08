Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

