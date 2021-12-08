Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 6.5%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.20 and last traded at $119.28. Approximately 444,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,417,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $340.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

