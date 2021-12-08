Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 6.5%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.20 and last traded at $119.28. Approximately 444,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,417,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.96.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $340.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
