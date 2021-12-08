Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $271.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alico has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $38.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,532 shares of company stock worth $2,178,246. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alico by 31.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alico by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

