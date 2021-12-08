Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 25,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,104,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

