Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report $738.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.79 million to $785.10 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after buying an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

