Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,241,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,660,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,983,000 after buying an additional 277,632 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 618,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 226,813 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 194,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 151,357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10.

