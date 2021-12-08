Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 707,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,745,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average is $179.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

