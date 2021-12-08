Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09.

