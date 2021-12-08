Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT opened at $319.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $243.61 and a 1 year high of $323.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.