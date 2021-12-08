Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

