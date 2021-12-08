AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.