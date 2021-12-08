Allison Dew Sells 49,776 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Allison Dew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
