Allison Dew Sells 49,776 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Dew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

