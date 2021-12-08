AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0150 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $137,115.37 and approximately $276.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

