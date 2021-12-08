Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Allstate has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

