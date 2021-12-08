Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.