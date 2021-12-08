Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,861.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,709.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

