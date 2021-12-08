alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €19.50 ($21.91) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.21).

ETR:AOX opened at €19.52 ($21.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.91.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

