Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,092 shares of the software’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $254,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,592 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 105,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,669 shares of the software’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -932.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,465,762.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,802 shares of company stock worth $28,131,101 over the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

