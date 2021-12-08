Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

