AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Up 2.6%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 22,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 16,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

AmeraMex International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

