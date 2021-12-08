American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 4.9% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 414,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,275,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

