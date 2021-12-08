American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.32

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 9667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 425.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

