American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

AMH stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,718,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

