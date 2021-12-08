AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,089 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Upwork were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,730. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -151.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

