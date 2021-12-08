AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

BJ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

