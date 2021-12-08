AMI Asset Management Corp Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

VRNT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,670. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -186.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

