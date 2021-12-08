AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 45,509 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DocuSign worth $30,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.48. 67,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,151. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.97 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

