AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 5,445 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.61. The stock had a trading volume of 98,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

