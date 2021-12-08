Amit Mathradas Sells 4,428 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

