Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.49

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

AMFPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $541.32 million for the quarter.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

