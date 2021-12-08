Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.54. 277,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 152,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.