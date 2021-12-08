Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

DBD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 19,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,536. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.11.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

