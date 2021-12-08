Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,349. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

