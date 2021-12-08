Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

