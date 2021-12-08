Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX opened at $46.70 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.50.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.