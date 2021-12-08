Analysts Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE U opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.09. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,935,965 shares of company stock valued at $325,066,011. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

