Analysts Anticipate Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Brokerages expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to post sales of $168.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.18 million and the lowest is $165.00 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $127.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $707.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.87. 1,042,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,798. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.