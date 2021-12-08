Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $1.34 EPS

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. 9,784,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.