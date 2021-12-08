Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $1.34 EPS

Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. 9,784,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

