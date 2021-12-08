Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce sales of $552.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.35 million and the lowest is $546.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $519.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 939,674 shares of company stock valued at $62,469,393. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.